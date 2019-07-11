Get a bargain on HyperX Cloud gaming headsets for PS4 and Xbox One - save up to $26

Fancy a bargain? Good - we’ve got snazzy pre- Amazon Prime Day game deals on a pair of PS4 and Xbox One headsets for you. The excellent HyperX Cloud for PlayStation 4 has had a price-cut of 33% on Walmart, bringing it down to $53.99 overall. Meanwhile, the Xbox version (the HyperX CloudX) is sitting pretty at just $49.50 . That takes both well within impulse purchase territory.

Why sit up and take notice, though? HyperX are a reliable and well-known brand when it comes to the best PS4 headsets or the best Xbox One headsets . The quality of their audio is consistently good, and these versions don’t disappoint with "enhanced bass reproduction". That’s accompanied by padded memory foam cushions, a detachable, noise cancelling mic (which is always handy if you want to use the headset for something other than gaming), and a sturdy aluminium frame, so the HyperX Cloud is a solid choice. Both versions are officially licensed as well, so you know Sony and Microsoft have given their stamp of approval.

Expect plenty more offers in the next few days; those fabled Amazon Prime Day game deals are almost upon us, and they’ll be bringing loads of hot discounts with them. Running from July 15-16 2019, the events kicks off at 12am Pacific Time on Monday (3am ET) and doesn’t let up until 12am PT on Wednesday. That means we’ve got a full 48 hours of savings to look forward to.

You can bet your bottom dollar that other retailers will get in on the action as well, so keep an eye on our guides to stay informed on all the best price-cuts. Don’t forget to move fast, either; deals don’t usually last long because of stock levels or are limited-time flash sales.