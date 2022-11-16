Geralt's voice actor would be "there in an instant" for The Witcher Remake

Geralt's voice actor wouldn't hesitate to return for The Witcher Remake.

Speaking to Eurogamer (opens in new tab), Doug Cockle, voice of Geralt of Rivia throughout the three main Witcher games, was asked if he'd like to return for The Witcher Remake, which CD Projekt just announced this month past in October. "I'd be there in an instant," Cockle responded.

However, Cockle revealed CD Projekt hasn't contacted him just yet about returning to the role. "I know as much as you do about this at the moment," Cockle continued, adding that all he knows is there's a remake of the first Witcher, and it's utilizing Unreal Engine 5 at CD Projekt.

Cockle doesn't know, therefore, if CD Projekt is actually re-recording dialog from the original Witcher, or if they'll simply re-use the existing audio. The actor famed for Geralt of Rivia might be keen to return to the role of the monster hunter, but right now he's in the dark.

The Eurogamer interview with Cockle goes on to speculate reasons for and against CD Projekt re-recording dialog, rightly pointing out that production budgets significantly increased after the first game, and so too did actors, with CD Projekt switching out the voice of Triss Merigold in particular.

There's no doubt right now that the Witcher Remake is years away from launching, with CD Projekt stressing in October that it was early days for the project. The game is being headed up by Fool's Theory, a relatively new development team, while the project is being supervised by CD Projekt from start to finish.

