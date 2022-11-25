Genshin Impact update 3.3 adds an entire trading card game

Genshin Impact's new 3.3 update launches next month on December 7, and the highlight is a brand new, fully-fledged trading card game.

Earlier today on November 25, HoYoverse pulled back the curtain on Genshin Impact 3.3 with the trailer below. One huge feature of the new update is the Genius Invokation trading card game, allowing players and NPCs alike to face off against one another.

In Genius Invokation, two competitors play Character Cards against another another. The aim of the game is to defeat all opposing cards using Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts from your own Character Cards, and you need to swap cards around to trigger attacks.

However, switching cards around to invoke an attack consumes Elemental Dice, which you need to roll at the beginning of each round for various effects on the game. By defeating NPCs in the world of Genshin Impact, you'll accrue cards and Dynamic Skins from the card shop for Genius Invokation.

Scaramouche, also known as The Wanderer, will make his playable debut in Genshin Impact update 3.3, as a five-star Anemo catalyst wielder. Elsewhere, the four-star Faruzan will be introduced as an Anemo archer, and Arataki Itto's return will round out the early stages of 3.3's Event Wishes.

Version 3.3 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Eons Adrift" Wanderer (Anemo), "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) and "Enigmatic Machinist" Faruzan (Anemo) !#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/SQdI5qJ4mCNovember 25, 2022 See more

Finally, there's a bunch of minigames arriving with update 3.3. First is Akitsu Kimodameshi, where the player will meet with Arataki Itto to master a series of brick-breaking minigames, while the Across the Wilderness event requires players to collect Wilderness Balloons within a certain time limit. The Windtrace and Misty Dungeon events will also return, but with fresh new elements.

As ever, there were a slate of promo codes handed out to viewers during the recent HoYoverse livestream promoting Genshin Impact 3.3. Check out the list of codes below, or head over to our full Genshin Impact codes guide for an up-to-date list of redeemable items.

Travelers, here are the redemption codes for this Special Program!Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 "8ARAU6FNBNPV"Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 "NS8BD6EPS77Z"Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000 "ET9SUPENB765"Redeem in-game or at:https://t.co/gyakQ8UL57#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/RkdyQwA53jNovember 25, 2022 See more

