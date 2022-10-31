Scaramouche and Faruzan announced for Genshin Impact 3.3

Scaramouche, now the Anemo-wielding Wanderer, and a newcomer named Faruzan have been announced for Genshin Impact update 3.3.

Developer Hoyoverse revealed the two new characters earlier this morning. Both are Anemo users, which suggests Faruzan will be a four-star unit tied to the five-star Scaramouche's banner as a dedicated support, sort of how Gorou and Itto or Sara and Raiden are paired.

Scaramouche was first introduced to Genshin Impact about two years ago, almost immediately after the game's launch through a now-forgotten story event, and he was a central figure in the 2.0 Inazuma storyline as one of the Fatui Harbingers. Despite being a villain with relatively low screen time, Scaramouche has steadily built up a large and clearly ravenous fan base, as evidenced by the nearly 100,000 shares that his English Twitter reveal racked up in just a few hours.

◆ The Wanderer◆ Eons Adrift◆ Tribulations Uncounted, Trials Unknowable◆ Anemo◆ Peregrinus#GenshinImpact #Wanderer pic.twitter.com/XRhMLh8u58October 31, 2022 See more

As we learned in the recent update 3.2 preview stream, one incarnation of Scaramouche will soon be a weekly boss fight, not unlike Tartaglia, the only other playable Harbinger. Without wishing to spoil, it seems that while he's always wielded Electro abilities thus far, the events of Sumeru have apparently altered his Vision – the elemental powers bestowed by the gods – or abilities in some way, hence the Wanderer's new Anemo powers.

Less is known about Faruzan, who we've never seen before and is simply billed as an "enigmatic machinist." A more elaborate Instagram (opens in new tab) post from Hoyoverse describes Faruzan as a brilliant engineer who's famous among local Sumeru students and known fondly as "Madam" to those seeking lessons in mechanics, despite being "shunned" in her own Haravatat household. The academia has been a major focus of Sumeru's story thus far, and it seems we'll continue to meet new students even after the region's Archon storyline concludes in update 3.2.

A third character named Kaveh was also quietly announced via Genshin Impact's Japanese Twitter (opens in new tab). For now, all we know is Kaveh's Japanese voice actor, Yuuma Uchida, who's known for their roles in anime like Banana Fish and Jujutsu Kaisen. It seems Kaveh won't be playable in update 3.3 but may be featured in quests in some way, and he may become playable in future updates.

Genshin Impact update 3.3 will also see the release of the previously announced, permanent in-game TCG Genius Invokation, as a separate tweet (opens in new tab) from the game's official account confirms. The PvE-focused game lets you challenge other characters in the world or play with friends for fun (with no PvP ranking or rewards), and today's post has given us our first look at several card designs. Characters, bosses, weapons, and even foods from multiple regions have apparently been turned into cards, so Genius Invokation ought to give collectors something new to obsess over.