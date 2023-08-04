Genshin Impact stream shows off Fontaine, new characters, and underwater exploration

Hoyoverse has revealed what's coming to Genshin Impact in the gacha game's next colossal update.

The developer reveals during a livestream that Genshin Impact update 4.0 takes us to the new lands of Fontaine, a Hydro-themed region in the grasp of conflict. Water threatens to engulf the land further, and we have little doubt it's up to you to sort that all out.

The trailer shows that off alongside the characters of Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, with the first being a five-star pull and the others being four-stars. There are also a fair share of familiar faces, which you can see below.

Delving further into what was shown, the developers speak about the underwater exploration that separates patch 4.0 from what we've seen prior. It's been a longtime the making, but don't expect to do it easily. Much like exploring Dragonspine, there's a meter you have to be aware of - this time around, though, it's more about how much breath you have over how cold you are.

Coming into the stream, we knew who the first three playable Fontaine characters would be, with a trailer last month revealing as much alongside a dozen more characters who may join our ranks at some point. As ever, we also saw heaps of redemption codes good for 300 Primogems and other resources, though you only have 24 hours to redeem them, so you may want to be quick about it.

Looking further ahead, the developer has also been teasing artifact improvements that would be a welcome sight after three years of grinding the buggers. While those quality-of-life improvements might not meet update 4.0, we hope to see them at some point during the 4.x run.

This story is developing . . .

