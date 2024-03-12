Genshin Impact 4.5 release date and time - When the Chiori banner starts

The Genshin Impact version 4.5 release time is getting close, with the update due today, March 12, at around 8pm PT / 11pm ET / 3am BT (March 13). As ever, patches technically arrive a day early thanks to time lag from Chinese developer Hoyoverse, but the exact release time will depend on maintenance downtime. If we're lucky, version 4.5 may arrive up to an hour early.

New five-star Geo character Chiori is the star of version 4.5. Billed as an off-field damage dealer, Chiori scales off both attack and defense, and primarily uses summonable dolls to automatically attack nearby enemies. She'll get an extra doll if you use her elemental skill in conjunction with a Geo construct like Zhongli's pillar or Itto's friend Ushi, meaning Chiori is designed to be played with multiple Geo characters in one team. Her ultimate is a simple burst of damage, making her quite similar to Albedo overall, but seemingly a fair bit stronger.

Chiori will debut alongside returning five-star Itto, with their shared banner four-star characters being Yun Jin, Gorou, and Dori. Yun Jin is uniquely strong in normal attack-based teams and Gorou is a potent buffer for defense-based Geo units, while Dori is much more underwhelming with limited healing and Electro applications.

The second half of update 4.5 will see reruns for two fan-favorite characters. Kazuha, still one of the most fun and versatile Anemo supports in all of Genshin, will appear alongside Neuvillette, who's quickly become one of the top DPS picks since his release earlier in a previous Fontaine patch.

Additionally, update 4.5 will introduce a new type of retro banner featuring older characters that have seen multiple reruns. The first batch features Albedo, Eula, and Klee, plus targetable standard characters including Jean, Mona, and Diluc. This banner uses limited Fates, not standard Fates, so choose carefully when deciding between new limited units and old favorites.