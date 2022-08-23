Genshin Impact 3.0 drops one more surprise trailer for all the new characters out later today

With the Genshin Impact 3.0 release time fast approaching, developer Hoyoverse dropped one final trailer to show off the many new characters and environments coming with the release of the Sumeru region.

The latest 3.0 trailer debuted at Gamescom's Opening Night Love showcase, and it's a brisk tour of the first slice of Sumeru guided by the first batch of new characters. Compared to previous trailers, this one lingers a bit more on the desert side of the region, showing off sandy tombs, sun-bleached landscapes, and stone villages carved into canyons. It's easy to get lost in Sumeru's lush rainforests, but its dryer areas are just as beautiful.

This trailer's a timely reminder that, In just a few hours, we're technically getting two five-star characters that use the new Dendro element: the animal-eared archer Tighnari, and a new kit for the trusty Traveler who'll soon gain Dendro abilities. Of course, Tighnari's the star of the show, though the Traveler's upgrade does look fairly promising here.

Supporting these headliners are Collei, a four-star Dendro archer who will be given out for free in an upcoming event, and the Electro user Dori who uses a genie to heal teammates and a claymore to un-heal enemies.

Collie will be on Tighnari's debut banner (alongside Zhongli's rerun), while Dori will come in the second half of 3.0 with Ganyu and Kokomi's reruns. Remember that Tighnari will also be added to the standard banner pool after update 3.0, so you've got a fair chance of accidentally pulling him in the future.