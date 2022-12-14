Should Gene leave or should he stay in High on Life? Let’s be honest here; Gene is basically a foul-mouthed home intruder who racks up our energy bills with his endless Tammy and the T-Rex movie marathon. So when Lizzie suggests that he should leave our house, she’s got a point. Our house, not Gene’s house.

Then again, Gene turned us into badass bounty hunters, so perhaps we owe him one. And more importantly, perhaps it will affect the rest of the game if Gene is asked to leave. For those curious about the effects of what happens should Gene leave of stay in High on Life, here’s what to expect. This obviously comes after the option to stab Gene in High on Life.

Should Gene leave or stay in High on Life? The short version is that there aren’t any long-term consequences here. Whether you decide Gene should leave or stay, he'll end up staying. It doesn't matter if you side with either Lizzie or Gene, they'll work out their differences and Gene won’t really leave the house. Our advice is to go with the dialogue options that sounds the most fun to you.

What happens when you ask Gene to leave or stay?

After defeating Krubis, you come home to a dispute between Gene. the ex-bounty hunter. and your sister Lizzie. This will trigger the “Lizzie Returns” quest where, in short, Lizzie wants Gene to leave the house. While Gene, obviously, would prefer to stay and not go anywhere.

When this starts a dialogue option will pop up on screen asking you to pick a side between the two: should go with Gene and let him stay, or chosse Lizzie and ask that he leaves? After a bit of testing to see where all the outcomes go, it seems that no matter which option you choose, Gene will always stay in the house. Perhaps not wholly unexpected, as he’s a pretty central character in the game.

Ask Gene to stay: Lizzie will be mad, Gene will be happy.

Lizzie will be mad, Gene will be happy. Ask Gene to leave: Gene will threaten to take away the Bounty 5000 machine, and he’ll end up staying.

Side with Gene or Lizzie in High on Life

Right after the “should Gene stay or leave” dilemma, Gene and Lizzie get into an argument about Lizzie’s alien boyfriend, and they will once again force you to side with one of them. You get two options:

Call Gene a space racist: Gene will admit that he is, indeed, a space racist.

Gene will admit that he is, indeed, a space racist. Tell Lizzie to listen to Gene: Gene will still admit that he’s a space racist.

After that, wouldn’t you know it, there’s a third (and final!) argument. Here’s the final dialogue choice between Lizzie and Gene: