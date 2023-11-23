Gen V finally releases BTS footage of *that* Marie and Jordan scene, and fans are loving it

Calling all Gen V fans, your prayers have finally been answered! That's right, the behind-the-scenes footage of Marie and Jordan’s kiss has been shared, and it’s just as cute, if not slightly awkward, as we thought it would be.

After nearly a whole week of being hounded by fans since they shared the full season 1 blooper reel on Twitter , the Gen V team has released the #MarieJordanCut that we’ve all been waiting for. The scene was previously teased by the same Twitter account before the final episode aired, but ended up on the cutting room floor for an unknown reason.

The video shows a rather lengthy kiss between Marie Moreau, played by Jaz Sinclair, and Jordan Li , played by London Thor, as Marie’s roommate and fellow Supe Emma looks on awkwardly from the sidelines. Fans were more than thankful, with one commenting, "The moment we’ve been waiting for! Thank you Gen V admin." Another added, "We won the war!" Watch the full clip below.

You’ve been in our mentions, our DMs, and our WALLS with a single request. We're happy to report THE #MARIEJORDANCUT IS HERE!! pic.twitter.com/G5YLpF4PikNovember 22, 2023 See more

In a classic enemies-to-lovers situation, Marie and Jordan quickly became season 1’s surprise love story, which created excitement for viewers alongside the blood, guts, and general Supe action going on in the background. Marie’s visceral powers and Jordan’s ability to switch genders shot them up the rankings at Godolkin University, making them rivals, but love wins yet again as romance sparked between the two during the final few episodes.

We can't wait to see how the pair's relationship continues to blossom and it looks like we won’t have to wait too long, as Gen V has been renewed for a second season (although an exact release date is not yet confirmed).

Gen V is available to stream on Prime Video. For more, see everything we know about Gen V season 2 so far, and check out the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.