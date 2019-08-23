Gears 5, Modern Warfare and Doom Eternal head up a packed Shooter Special in this month's OXM!

Shooter Special! Gears 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Doom Eternal head up our Shooter Special, which includes all the new first and third person shooters coming to Xbox One, and celebrates the Xbox shooters that have been massively influential to the games we love today. We talk to some of the games world's best concept artists and showcase their work, get to grips with the latest games and give our verdicts on Wolfenstein Youngblood and more, and bring you hands-on previews of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, Code Vein and more. And of course we have all the latest news from the world of Xbox, and tell you how to get the best out of your console. Plus free gifts of four pro thumbgrips, Fortnite guide and background screens – all free with the latest OXM.

Shooter special

(Image credit: Future)

Gears 5 is almost here, and we've been having a lot of fun with the game's multiplayer modes including Escape, and we tell you all about that this issue! Call Of Duty Modern Warfare reboots a classic shooter, while Doom Eternal is the latest in a legendary shooter series. Plus check out our list of the six shooters that have been most influential to the first and third-person shooters of today!

Retro Xbox games

(Image credit: Future)

We love our Xboxes, and all the great games that have ever been on it! Find out the story behind original Xbox game Brute Force as we praise a flawed but brilliant team shooter that followed Halo on the first generation of consoles!

Behind the scenes with the concept artists!

(Image credit: Future)

We showcase the work of some hugely talented video game concept artists and find out how they got started in their careers helping bringing the ideas of game developers to life

OXM is on sale right now

The latest issue of OXM is on sale now.

