Ganondorf himself is hosting Critical Role's Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom D&D session

Critical Role is hosting a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed tabletop role-playing session that's being officially sponsored and promoted by Nintendo.

The event is set to broadcast on Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels later today, May 30, at 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT, or 3am BST on May 31. Nintendo says in a press release that this broadcast will focus "on an original story scenario and characters inspired by the world of the Nintendo Switch game." Players will include Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Robbie Daymond, Emily Axford, and Omar Najam.

TONIGHT ⚔️Journey to Hyrule for our The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom one-shot sponsored by @NintendoAmerica!Tune in at 7pm PT on Twitch & YouTube as GM @matthewmercer & players @VoiceOfOBrien, @eaxford, @robbiedaymond, @OmarNajam & @Marisha_Ray go on an epic adventure! pic.twitter.com/7T7n1VxdfLMay 30, 2023 See more

Matthew Mercer, voice of Ganondorf and longtime dungeon master for Critical Role, will DM the session. There's no word on what ruleset this session will use, but this isn't the first Critical Role special sponsored by a video game. Previous one-shots based on games like Elden Ring, Doom Eternal, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have typically used homebrew rules based on the d20 system used in Dungeons & Dragons.

As popular as Critical Role is and as mainstream attention as Tears of the Kingdom has gotten since launch, I'm not sure I ever would've put 'Nintendo-sponsored tabletop Zelda stream' on my marketing bingo card. In any case, it should be fun to see Hyrule explored in the context of an even more open-ended sandbox. And, like, I'm not saying I want any Koroks to be tortured in this session, but just think of the possibilities when we're freed from even the loose restrictions of Nintendo's sandbox.

Check out our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tips.