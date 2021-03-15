New Alpha Flight comic spins out of Immortal Hulk

The superteam Gamma Flight is spinning out of their recent appearances in the hit series Immortal Hulk for their own five-issue series.

Immortal Hulk #8 - the first appearance of this version of Gamma Flight (Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

"Gamma Flight is an opportunity to explore some of the concepts and plant some of the seeds from Immortal Hulk in their own space, building off the found family that came together in those pages and putting them into action against some strange and ugly doings in the unexplored corners of the gamma world," Immortal Hulk's Al Ewing says in the announcement. "We've been ricocheting ideas off each other for a while on this one, and I suspect the result is something that'll tickle Hulk fans old and new."

First introduced in Immortal Hulk #8, the modern-day Gamma Flight was created by the space agency Alpha Flight as a Hulk-fighting task force (Gamma has in the Gamma rays which create Hulks). The name harkens back to the original Canadian superhero team version of Alpha Flight, which had a 'minor leagues' team called Gamma Flight. This modern-day Gamma Flight carries some of that heritage, with members Puck and Sasquatch (now called Doc Sasquatch), but joined by the non-Canadian characters Absorbing Man, Titania, Rick Jones, and Dr. Charlene McGowan.

"Gamma Flight had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, they sided with the Green Goliath - and the human world intends to make them regret it," reads Marvel's description of Gamma Flight #1. "Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority - but a team that full of gamma is bound to break before long. Go on the run with this wild gamma-fueled group in this action-packed addition to the Immortal Hulk mythos!"

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

Al Ewing is onboard for Gamma Flight, joined by co-writer Crystal Frasier - who was a consultant previously for his Immortal Hulk run. As a writer, she'll make her Marvel debut June 23 with the first issue of Gamma Flight and a story in Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 that same day.

"Working with Al last year as a consultant for Immortal Hulk was a wonderful experience," Frasier says. "He's smart, amazingly creative, and amazingly open to feedback. Collaborating with him to write a full series has been wonderful. It's so easy to bounce elements back and forth to develop a good idea into a great one. And his knowledge of Hulk minutiae from the last 60 years is truly a thing to behold."

Gamma Flight will be drawn by Lan Medina.

