Everything announced at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024 has come and gone, leaving a trail of video game news in its wake. Hosts Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Britt Baron (Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth) led viewers through a jam-packed event full of world premieres, developer presentations and reveals concerning some of the most exciting games of 2024 and beyond.

The Summer Showcase aired on June 8 and was streamed live across our GamesRadar+ and Future Games Show social channels. If you missed it, though, fret not, as we’ve got a list of every game that appeared in the show, as well as a description of its associated reveals. We’ll also cover all the news from the Future Games Show Expansion pack, our official post-show broadcast.

If you want to add any games to your wishlists or check out the demos that dropped during the show, you can head to the Future Games Show Steam page. You can find it by searching ‘Future Games Show’ on Steam.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

Bogdan’s Cross

A world premiere trailer revealed Bogdan’s Cross, an action-adventure game starring a shepherd bear who embarks on a perilous journey to become a knight. It’s coming soon to Steam and the Epic Games Store.

First Dwarf

A gameplay trailer for First Dwarf revealed how the base-building, tower defence action works in this mech suit survival game. It’s coming to Steam Early Access on June 19th, but a demo is available right now.

Nobody Wants To Die

Gameplay clips from the cyberpunk detective thriller Nobody Wants To Die were peppered throughout an interview with our friends at Critical Hit Games. Nobody Wants To Die is coming to PC and consoles in 2024.

Detective Dotson

A gameplay trailer for Detective Dotson gave viewers a sneak peek at how the titular sleuth will use parkour and disguise to unravel the mystery of his father’s murder. Detective Dotson is coming to PC in 2024, but there’s a demo available on Steam right now.

Once Human

Once Human is a New Weird multiplayer survival shooter where players make their mark on a mutated apocalyptic landscape. The developers, Starry Studio, dropped by the Summer Showcase to provide a deep dive into the game. Once Human launches on July 10, but you can check out the Steam demo when it drops on June 10.

In Sink

A world premiere trailer revealed In Sink, a cooperative puzzle-solving game where players need to synchronize their movements and communicate to succeed. It’s coming soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the free prologue on Steam.

Dredge: The Iron Rig

A world premiere trailer revealed Dredge: The Iron Rig, the forthcoming DLC pack for Dredge, Black Salt Games’ horror-infused indie fishing adventure. The Iron Rig launches on August 15.

The Future Games Show Humble Bundle

During the Summer Showcase, Roger and Britt helped launch the Future Games Show’s very own Humble Bundle, a curated selection of games that have appeared in past shows. You can head over and check it out here: bit.ly/FGSDiscoveryBundle

Future Games Show Snapshot

A snapshot of several exciting upcoming games appeared during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. This year’s FGS Snapshot featured Farlands, Drug Dealer Simulator 2, Diabolic Rogue, Clockwork Ambrosia, Antonblast, Starvaders, Big Boy Boxing and Sword of the Necromancer. Be sure to wishlist them on Steam.

Parcel Corps

Billy Goat Entertainment dropped the Release Date Trailer for Parcel Corps during this year’s Summer Showcase. The gig economy delivery driver simulator is coming to PC and consoles on September 3.

Screenbound

A gameplay trailer for Screenbound provided viewers with a glimpse at how the inter-dimensional platforming works in this spellbinding indie game. It’s coming soon to PC, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.

Netflix Games

Our friends at Netflix sent over a montage revealing some of the new games coming to the Netflix Games platform later this year, including Tales of the Shire, Don’t Starve Together, Lab Rat, Rotwood, Harmonium: The Musical, The Dragon Prince: Xadia and more.

Happy Bastards

A world premiere trailer revealed Happy Bastards, a tongue-in-cheek strategy game where you lead a band of fools to glory in gritty combat. It’s coming soon, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.

The Relic: First Guardian

A gameplay trailer for The Relic: First Guardian showcased the game’s impressive combat system, varied biomes, and hulking enemies. It’s coming soon to PlayStation and PC.

Hell of an Office

Hell of an Office is a precision platformer set in a white-collar hellscape. A new trailer popped up during the Summer Showcase, reminding players to check it out in early access on Steam.

The Operator

A new trailer for The Operator gave viewers a glimpse at how they will connect clues and unravel mysteries in this ‘FDI’ detective simulator. It’s coming later this year.

Deliver Us Home

A world premiere teaser trailer revealed Deliver Us Home, the next game in Keoken Interactive’s space-faring adventure series. It’s coming to Kickstarter on the 11th of June, and you can find out more at deliverushome.com.

The Precinct

The Precinct is a sandbox rookie cop RPG where you clean up the city. A new gameplay trailer dropped during the Summer Showcase, revealing that the game is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on August 15.

Ones to Play

Every game in the Summer Showcase Ones to Play montage featured a Steam demo that you can check out after the show. Here’s a list of all the games that popped up during this section:

Dystopika

Wild Bastards

Servonauts

Guntouchables

Metal Suits

Motordoom

Angeline Era

10 Dead Doves

Don't forget to head over to our Future Games Show Steam page to wishlist all of today's games and download some demos that you can play right now.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

The developers of Duck Detective: The Secret Salami dropped by the Summer Showcase to reveal that the game is coming to mobile platforms later this year. It’s out now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

SacriFire

A new gameplay trailer for the 90s-inspired pixel RPG SacriFire aired during the Summer Showcase. The big reveal was a playtest for the game, which is now live on Steam if you want to check it out. Sacrifice is coming soon.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 entered the Future Games Show Ones To Watch Yearbook during our Summer Showcase. We covered everything you need to know about the game ahead of its September 9 launch date.

Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense

A world premiere trailer revealed the Multiverse of Nonsense, the chaotic first DLC for Goat Simulator 3. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on June 19..

Indie Elevator Pitch

During the Summer Showcase, our hosts launched a new initiative to help increase the visibility of up-and-coming indie games. Game makers can submit their projects to the Future Games Show in a pitch-friendly 45-second format via our new video submission form. To kick off the project, we asked four teams to make their own indie elevator pitches, which aired during the show:

Schim - coming July 18

- coming July 18 World’s Worst Handyman - launching September 2024

- launching September 2024 Judero - launching Autumn 2024

- launching Autumn 2024 Hermit and Pig - Coming soon

You can find out more and submit your project to the Indie Elevator Pitch at bit.ly/fgs-pitch

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

A world premiere trailer revealed Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, a top-down stealth adventure with a turn of the 20th Century aesthetic. It’s coming soon to PC and consoles.

Run from Mummies

A gameplay trailer for Run From Mummies revealed how players will work together to dodge traps and take down bosses in this tourism-themed dungeon crawler. It’s coming to PC and PlayStation 5 in Fall 2024, but there’s a demo available right now on Steam.

Mandragora

Primal Game Studio dropped by the Summer Showcase to provide an in-depth overview of Mandragora, the studio’s 2.5D soulslike sidescroller. It’s coming to PC and consoles later this year.

Dustborn

Red Thread Games shared a brand new gameplay trailer for Dustborn during the Summer Showcase. The feature dug into how players will impact the narrative with their supernatural voice powers. Dustborn is coming to PC and consoles on August 20, 2024.

Enter the Chronosphere

A gameplay trailer for the turn-based bullet hell game Enter the Chronosphere aired during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. It’s coming soon, so wishlist it now on Steam.

Toy Tactics

Kraken Empire shared a new trailer for the studio’s physics-based RTS Toy Tactics, where you draw formations and command legions of endearing minifig soldiers into battle. It’s available now in early access on Steam.

Linkito

A story trailer for Linkito dug into the lore underpinning Kalinarm’s sandbox logic puzzle game. It’s coming to Steam on July 23rd, with a playable demo available now.

Pneumata

A new gameplay trailer showcased the skin-crawling suburban survival horror of Pneumata, from Deadbolt Interactive. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in Summer 2024.

Sonokuni

From hip-hop artists turned indie developers Don Yasa Crew, Sonokuni is a top-down action game evocative of Hotline Miami and inspired by Japanese mythology. It’s coming soon to PC.

Eternal Strands

A story trailer for Eternal Strands dropped during the Summer Showcase. It gives players a glimpse at the narrative while showing off the dynamic gameplay, which blends melee and magic combat with monster climbing. Eternal Strands is coming soon.

Unreal Showcase

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase saw the return of the Unreal Showcase, an eye-popping section featuring stunning vistas, game demos, and evolving projects at the cutting edge of fidelity.

Starship Troopers: Extermination

The Project Lead on Starship Troopers: Extermination dropped by the Future Games Show Summer Showcase to dish all the details on the game’s Carnage on Planet X-11 update, which introduces persistent bug bodies, among other exciting features. Starship Troopers Extermination is available now on Steam.

The Casting of Frank Stone

A collaboration between Supermassive Games and Behaviour Interactive, The Casting of Frank Stone is a cinematic horror adventure in the vein of Until Dawn, where players make choices and solve puzzles to survive. The developers dropped by the Summer Showcase to tell us more about this landmark collaboration, revealing more about how the game links to the expanded omniverse of Dead By Daylight.

Nikoderiko

A world premiere trailer revealed Nikoderiko, an all-new mascot platformer with nostalgic side-scrolling sensibilities. It’s coming soon to PC and consoles.

Bodycam

A new trailer for Bodycam showcased the shooter’s hyper-realistic graphics and intense multiplayer action. It’s available on Steam right now.

Woodrunner Games

The Summer Showcase wrapped up with a taste of what’s to come from Woodrunner Games, an indie studio featuring developers who worked on Cuphead and Rick and Morty. The game will be fully revealed later this year, so keep your eye on the studio’s social channels and website for more.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase Expansion Pack

Starship Troopers: Extermination

An interview feature with the developers of Starship Troopers: Extermination aired during the Summer Showcase Expansion Pack. Project Lead Peter Maurice, and Lead Game Designer Chaz Barker provided a deep dive on the latest update coming to the co-op FPS, which you can check out on Steam right now.

Runout

A new trailer for the adorable party game Runout aired during the Summer Showcase Expansion Pack. Runout is a chaotic online multiplayer obstacle adventure where you clamber over your fellow animals to reach the finish line. It’s coming soon, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.

Eternal Strands

Mike Laidlaw and Fred St-Laurent from Yellow Brick Games dropped by the Summer Showcase to provide a deeper dive into Eternal Strands, the studio’s physics-based fantasy RPG. The overview focused on a boss fight from the game where the player tackles an enormous drake. Eternal Strands is coming soon to PC and consoles, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.

Tamarindo’s Freaking Dinner

Surprise! Tamarindo’s Freaking Dinner is a phantasmagorical horror adventure where you deliver pizza to a cannibal’s manor. And it’s out now on Steam, as the game launched during our Expansion Pack broadcast.

Forgotten but Unbroken

Forgotten But Unbroken is an immersive WW2 strategy game where you lead the resistance against Axis forces. It’s coming later this year, and there’s a demo available on Steam.

Dystopika

An interview feature with Matt Marshall, the solo developer of Dystopika, aired during our Summer Showcase Expansion Pack. Dystopia is a cyberpunk city builder where you can craft moody, atmospheric worlds in a sandbox environment, and it’s coming to Steam on June 21.