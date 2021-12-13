Gaming laptop deals: save up to $238 on Alienware m15 R6 configurations

Gaming laptop deals are in full swing at the days of deals sale at Dell right now, where you can save up to $238 on one of the best Alienware laptops for a limited time.

The cheapest offering in these gaming laptop deals pertains to the Alienware m15 R6 configuration running an RTX 3050 Ti, which is available today for only $1,254.99 (reduced from $1,394). It may not the cheapest RTX 3050 laptop on the market, but you're benefitting from the premium chassis, and overall build quality, of the Alienware brand.

For those looking to go more high-end, however, there is also an Alienware m15 R6 model available featuring an RTX 3070 for just $2,155.99 (down from $2,394). It's running an 11th gen i7 and 16GB RAM with a 1TB SSD. This rig will play the vast majority of new games at high and ultra settings, so while it's on the pricier side, you're getting a laptop that's built to last.

If you're interested in more of the best gaming laptops for less, then our cheap gaming laptop deals roundup has more options to choose from as Christmas fast approaches. Should you want to turn your attention towards something more static, then the cheap gaming PC deals are a good place to start, too.

Save $139.59 - While it isn't the cheapest RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop on the market, this one benefits from the stellar build quality that the brand's known for, ensuring its longevity. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB RAM, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen.

Save $238 - With over $200 knocked off the sticker price, it may still be on the pricier side but you're getting powerful and premium hardware built for today's gaming landscape. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 360Hz Full HD screen.

