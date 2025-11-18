World of Warcraft's $90 dinosaur mount is back again for a limited time ahead of Midnight's launch, and WoW Tokens have already sold out: "Costs more than the expansion. Company is trash."
By Anthony McGlynn published
The Brutosaur has returned, and WoW players are torn
What better way to kill time before World of Warcraft: Midnight launches than buying an expensive mount? With the expansion going into beta, Blizzard has decided to bring back the $90 dinosaur players became enamored with last year.
The Trader's Gilded Brutosaur, a delightfully cute mini-brachiosaurus with a gold saddle and helmet, is back on the in-game store. There's a non-zero chance you've noticed the side effects of this already, as subscribers in Britain and Europe have