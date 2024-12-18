Blizzard's 2024 stats expose your 480 million deaths, 1.7 trillion murdered demons, 8.34 billion hours played, and how allergic Americans are to the metric system

From World of Warcraft to Diablo 4, publisher Blizzard just revealed its end-of-year stats to show just how much time you've collectively invested into wreaking havoc in 2024.

"As we boldly continue on our mission of fostering joy and belonging for everyone, let’s celebrate some highlights from the past year," writes Blizzard president Johanna Faries in a news post, sharing stats "which represent only a slice of the many magical moments we’ve experienced together with all of you."

First off, you've played over 8 billion hours across the publisher's extensive games catalog. "That's 952,055 years - in that time, a person could walk around the world 1 million times," according to Blizzard. Seems Americans really will use any unit of measurement except the metric system.

You've also slaughtered "4.5 billion spiders and nerubians" in World of Warcraft and "over 1.7 trillion all-time demons" in Diablo 4 – and apparently, "that's almost as many demons as there are domesticated honey bees on Earth." Unsurprisingly in digital worlds as unforgiving as these, the community has accrued "480 million player deaths" in Diablo Immortal. "Stack that many smartphones flat on top of each other and you'd reach the highest level of the earth's atmosphere at over 3,700 kilometers." Well done on using a normal unit of measurement, Blizzard - We are so proud of you.

Finally, all you Overwatch faithfuls have clocked "over 203 years played across 2024's new maps; Hanaoka and Throne of Anubis. Enough time to fly to Neptune and back 8 times over."

How Blizzard calculated these daring comparisons, I've no idea. But hey, here's to giving the publisher some real numbers to crack when 2025's end-of-year stats roll back around in 365 days. That's as many days as there are in a year!

