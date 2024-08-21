Will: Follow the Light is a beautiful adventure game set in the harsh and unforgiving world of the far North

Will: Follow the Light is a new story-based adventure game that just got its world premiere at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII.

Set in the harsh world of the far north, Will: Follow the Light tasks you with helping your protagonist find peace - and their way back to their family. From stumbling through environments shaped by man, to puzzling their way through obstacles, to traversing dangerous seas and treacherous mountain paths, the game doesn't promise anything like an easy ride.

Wishlist Will: Follow the Light on Steam now

Of course, the test is all part of the journey, as evidenced by the trailer and its backdrop - a recording of Rudyard Kipling's legendary poem, If. And that journey does seem like a true test - even amid the beautiful backdrops of open sea and misty islands with seabirds wheeling overhead, Will: Follow the Light makes it clear that the world of the extreme north is a difficult one. Thankfully, you'll have plenty of ways to get around that world; islands might be traversed on foot, but sea is crossed by boat (however bad the weather), and mountain passes might offer a team of four-legged friends to help you get through them.

Will: Follow the Light is set to release in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via Steam, and you can wishlist the game via its official website, Will.Game.

