"Wiimote was bad. You can't say Wiimote": Nintendo's legal team made it drop "Nindies" label, former staff say, because it and similar phrases "dilutes the brand"

While considering the fate of old acquaintances and high school best friends, did you ever stop to wonder what ever happened to Nindies – Nintendo's brand for indie game showcases before "Indie World" replaced it? No need, I'll tell you: it was one day painlessly throttled for legal reasons.

"They definitely do not care anything about what independent developers think, so that was not it," says Krysta Yang while explaining why Nintendo ditched the Nindies brand on a recent episode of the Kit & Krysta Podcast. Instead, she and co-host Kit Ellis – both former Nintendo marketing leads – say the developer's legal team decided, after years of Nindies, it had to go.

