I'm convinced Nintendo might be gearing up for a Mario Kart World DLC announcement as it prepares to spotlight a Donkey Kong Bananza character it's been refusing to publicly acknowledge since launch

The Nintendo Today app is set to show them a few days after The Game Awards...

The Nintendo Today app was updated with a new Donkey Kong theme earlier this week. And as well as remedying the lack of one of Nintendo's biggest icons as an option, this resulted in dataminers finding some interesting animations set to play later this month, which, when paired with The Game Awards, have some interesting timing.

Spoilers for Donkey Kong Bananza's final few levels below, so read at your own risk.

Granted, animations on the 6th and 9th features Kritters, one of the Kremling enemies, which could be a point against the theory. But then again, other days feature Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze's Snowmads and Returns' Tiki Tong, so maybe Nintendo doesn't see them as a spoiler – even if them showing up in Bananza is tied to K. Rool.

