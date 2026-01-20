Valve softens Steam AI disclosure to distinguish "efficiency gains" from "the use of AI in creating content that is shipped with your game"

As generative AI becomes increasingly commonplace in game development, Valve created a Steam tag to label any releases that use such tech. In a new wrinkle, this labelling now pertains more explicitly to public assets, distinguishing them from other uses of the tools.

Simon Carless of GameDiscoverCo noticed the discrepancy in Steam's backend. There have been some alterations to the questions asked. "Does this game use generative artificial intelligence to generate content for the game, either pre-rendered or live-rendered?" read the original text. "This includes the game itself, the storepage, and any Steam community assets or marketing materials."

This was followed by checkboxes specifically for pre-rendered and live-rendered, and a text box to provide further details. All cut and dry and understandable. The questioning has since been altered for wiggle room in terms of any given studio's pipeline.