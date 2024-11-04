While Marvel Rivals devs are "honored" to be compared to Overwatch, their hero shooter is "faster paced and much more accessible to new players" than Blizzard's

Marvel Rivals is undoubtedly similar to some of the hero genre's greats, including Blizzard 's own Overwatch - but NetEase Games hopes for its upcoming title to be much more than its predecessors, to instead "be best in class."

With just a month to go now before Marvel Rivals' monumental public release, its developers are gearing up to launch a genre gem. Speaking in a recent interview with MP1st , NetEase responds to questions regarding the often-drawn comparisons between Marvel Rivals and fellow hero shooter titans like Overwatch. While the devs say that they are "honored" by the connections being made, they want their game to impress with its own unique qualities.

"We are honored to be compared with some of the best games out there in this genre and we feel we offer an experience that builds on some familiar gameplay elements and creates something unique with the opportunity to play as your favorite Marvel characters," the studio explains. It notes that its own game "will be faster-paced," as well as "much more accessible" to newcomers. "This game features abilities-heavy gameplay and we put the hero in the hero shooter genre," it adds.

NetEase concludes with a simple statement, albeit an arguably loaded one: "We want Marvel Rivals to be best in class." Considering feedback from some early players, however, achieving such a feat might not be all that easy for the devs - our own Marvel Rivals preview says the shooter's attempt to steal Overwatch's crown falls dramatically short. It's likely the game has come a long way since then, though, but only time will tell.

Marvel Rivals is set to release on December 6, with its ever-growing roster of heroes and characters entirely unlocked and free-to-play immediately at launch. The game is dropping on almost all current generation platforms except for the Nintendo Switch, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. If you're interested in keeping up to date with NetEase's new title, you can wishlist Marvel Rivals on storefronts like Steam right now.

Check out some of these other great new games coming this year and beyond for more to look forward to.