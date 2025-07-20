"So if you know anyone": Warframe developers "can't wait" to make a Switch 2 version just as soon as Nintendo gets around to sending them a dev kit

Warframe has been one of the most quietly successful live service games around, sturdily chugging along for well over a decade, but developer Digital Extremes haven't been able to port the RPG shooter to the Switch 2 because Nintendo hasn't gotten around to sending the studio a dev kit yet.

Speaking to a room full of press at the recent TennoCon, Digital Extremes CEO and Soulframe lead Steve Sinclair said "our tech team is so excited to take advantage of the [Switch 2's] high-speed cores and the other really cool features of it." (Thanks, Eurogamer!)

And Digital Extremes developers sound like they're chomping to begin porting the game - just as soon as the "backlog for dev kits" gets cleared up, that is. "I know our programmers are just like, 'Oh, I can't wait', so we definitely have plans," Sinclair added. "And when we get a dev kit we'll be doing a custom build for Warframe, absolutely."

Sinclair went on to say that the beefed-up Nintendo hardware will get Warframe running with faster load times, among other improvements, but it obviously can't begin development right now. "So if you know anyone..."

For now, the massive sci-fi hit is still fully playable on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility - it's just not taking advantage of the handheld-console's unique features or improved tech. We'll simply need to wait for a dedicated port before we see any of those improvements.

