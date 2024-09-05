Valve cuts off Deadlock stat tracking and the community understands why: "This game is in beta and they clearly aren’t ready for stats sites yet"

Valve's new hero shooter Deadlock has already inspired a cottage industry of stat tracking websites, but the company clearly isn't ready for the game to receive that kind of scrutiny just yet. Valve's moving to cut off these sites, and it seems the community's got no hard feelings.

An administrator of Tracklock.gg has announced on Discord that "Valve's turned on even more aggressive rate limits and now there are no new games being tracked. We will be making some changes to the site soon to accommodate for this." Prior to that, Tracklogg offered details on things like pick rate and win rate for various heroes, a ranking of top players, and full details on every match played.

Judging by the response to the news, it seems the community isn't too bothered by the sudden shutdown. Deadlock is very much in beta right now, and particularly competitive players had already been using sites like Tracklock to build tier lists - remember that Seven has emerged as an early 'best hero' - something Valve probably isn't too keen to encourage while basic bits of the game's functionality are still being worked on.

"I would just like to say, do not go and complain to Valve," the announcement in the Tracklock Discord continues. "This game is in beta and they clearly aren’t ready for stats sites yet. We will take this time to improve features (we are only a week old!) and be ready when Valve has a solution for us!"

Valve's new hero shooter Deadlock exceeds 150,000 concurrents despite still being invite-only as a new Portal 2 reference appears in-game.