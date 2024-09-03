The best Deadlock hero has a whopping 93% pick rate, and it's wiping the floor thanks to its "low skill ceiling" and huge area-of-effect attacks

The meta surrounding Valve's Deadlock is slowly coming into focus, and one character has a 93% win rate among closed beta players.

As first reported by PC Gamer, a new website called Tracklock just recently launched, letting you view ongoing trends for Deadlock's characters. You can view things like a character's pick rate among matches, their total win percentage of matches played, and their total wins and matches played to date. You can even change the date range of the stats pulled from Deadlock for more minute character analysis.

At the time of writing, one character has emerged with a superior pick rate and win rate above all others: Seven. Right now, the powerful Deadlock character has a pick rate of 93.23%, and a win rate of 58.93% after a grand total of 796,781 matches played, which effectively means Seven is in virtually every match of Deadlock, and more often than not end up on the winning team.

Right now, while Deadlock is still very much in early access, Seven's success appears to hinge on his ability to harm multiple enemy players at once with his electric-based area-of-effect attacks. The Storm Cloud ability, for example, forms a cloud which deals 124 damage per second to every enemy caught in its radius, while Power Surge lets your attacks bounce between enemies for 10 seconds.

There's even a post on the Deadlock subreddit exclaiming at how wild the character's pick and win rates are. The original post author theorizes that Seven's high pick rate is down to his "low skill ceiling" and the fact that he can "impact the game a lot," and right now at least, that appears to be a sentiment that a lot of Deadlock players agree with.

"He's my crutch," reads one comment, while another commenter argues that Seven would be "a good character without his [Ultimate] at all," because it's effectively "busted for damage." Even a Seven main appears in the comments, writing that he's "still excellent especially in base fights, his jungle clear is very good for flash farming," and "his stun got buffed like crazy while being point and click."

