The "tactical enthusiasm" of Helldivers 2 players, by which Arrowhead means catapulting Hellbombs at Leviathan ships, is now canon: "Innovative Leviathan hunting techniques have had a particularly outsized effect"
Outstanding work, soldiers
There are plenty of ways to get creative in Helldivers 2, but even though I've been playing since launch, I'm impressed with the ingenuity of the way you've been taking out the Illuminate's Levithans. And so is Arrowhead.
The new(ish) portable Hellbomb stratagem allows you to equip an explosive backpack. You arm and then drop it, running to safety before the blast gets you. So far, so simple. The trick comes when you pair it with the autocannon sentry turret stratagem. You can watch it right here.
Hellbomb Trebuchet Leviathan from r/Helldivers
If you call in the sentry and drop the backpack right where it's meant to land, the way the autocannon unfolds its long barrel catapults the Hellbomb through the air. This combo has been used to yeet the explosives straight into Leviathans circling the battlefields. Faster-than-light technology and the best weapon we have is essentially a catapult. I love it.
Arrowhead must have seen the footage, too, and been seriously impressed, because it just released a new statement that reads: "Patriotic footage generated by the Helldivers thus far has had a greater-than-expected impact on citizen inspiration, evidently due to the tactical enthusiasm on display. Innovative Leviathan hunting techniques have had a particularly outsized effect."
To reward us, the developer has halved the number of Leviathans we have to kill to fulfil the latest Major Order. It's also added the expendable anti-tank stratagem to everyone's roster once they're planetside. These are helpful at all levels of play, so don't miss out. And if you need a hand, check out our guide on how to kill Leviathans in Helldivers 2.
In the meantime, check out the best online games you can play right now.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.