The "tactical enthusiasm" of Helldivers 2 players, by which Arrowhead means catapulting Hellbombs at Leviathan ships, is now canon: "Innovative Leviathan hunting techniques have had a particularly outsized effect"

There are plenty of ways to get creative in Helldivers 2 , but even though I've been playing since launch, I'm impressed with the ingenuity of the way you've been taking out the Illuminate's Levithans. And so is Arrowhead.

The new(ish) portable Hellbomb stratagem allows you to equip an explosive backpack. You arm and then drop it, running to safety before the blast gets you. So far, so simple. The trick comes when you pair it with the autocannon sentry turret stratagem. You can watch it right here.

If you call in the sentry and drop the backpack right where it's meant to land, the way the autocannon unfolds its long barrel catapults the Hellbomb through the air. This combo has been used to yeet the explosives straight into Leviathans circling the battlefields. Faster-than-light technology and the best weapon we have is essentially a catapult. I love it.

Arrowhead must have seen the footage, too, and been seriously impressed, because it just released a new statement that reads: "Patriotic footage generated by the Helldivers thus far has had a greater-than-expected impact on citizen inspiration, evidently due to the tactical enthusiasm on display. Innovative Leviathan hunting techniques have had a particularly outsized effect."

To reward us, the developer has halved the number of Leviathans we have to kill to fulfil the latest Major Order. It's also added the expendable anti-tank stratagem to everyone's roster once they're planetside. These are helpful at all levels of play, so don't miss out. And if you need a hand, check out our guide on how to kill Leviathans in Helldivers 2 .

