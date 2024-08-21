Space Marine 2's monetization won't feel "like you're getting poked" because nobody wants horse armor anymore - "I can say that because I worked at Bethesda"

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is looking better every time we see it, but there remain some concerns over the game's approach to monetization - after all, if you head over to the game's Steam page you'll see a spreadsheet's worth of different editions with various types of DLC included. According to Tim Willits, chief creative officer at developer Saber Interactive, there's no need for concern.

Willits tells Rock, Paper, Shotgun that you won't feel "like you're getting poked" with Space Marine 2's monetization. WIllits is the former studio director at id Software - well into the Bethesda years - and that's informed how he's addressing this topic. "There are shifts and trends in the industry," Willits says. "People don’t want to be sold horse armor anymore. I can say that because I worked at Bethesda. Our fans never thought we ripped them off in World War Z."

If you're too young to remember what that horse armor reference is about, count yourself lucky. Shortly after the launch of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion in 2006, Bethesda began to offer small pieces of downloadable content starting with a $2 set of purely cosmetic armor for your horse. It wasn't the first microstransaction ever offered, but it was the first to kick up a real stir in the mainstream gaming world.

Whatever additional monetization Space Marine 2 features, the devs have been promising for some time that you won't be nickeled or dimed. "There aren't any microtransactions in Space Marine 2," according to an official FAQ. "No in-game cash shop. All gameplay content and features will be free to all players. Any paid DLCs will be cosmetic only."

