Panic ensues amongst Helldivers 2 fans after one diver claims to have found surface-to-air missile sites on bug planets, igniting fears a beefy flying unit is coming soon

The latest Major Order for Helldivers 2 requires us to kill a lot of different enemies on a lot of different alien fronts, and a disturbing discovery has arisen: There are SAM sites on the Terminid planets. Players are worried, wondering why there are surface-to-air missiles on planets inhabited by an enemy that doesn't have aerial craft. Could this be a hint that the bugs will be getting their own spaceships soon?

The tweet that kicked this hornet's nest reads: "Found a SAM site on the bug front. That was bloody useless." Bugs don't have ships, only the Automatons and Illuminate do, so why is there a SAM site on a Terminid front?

"You found a SAM site where," asks one player, alongside a painting of claymation penguin Pingu looking worried. "Uh... guys... the problem isn't that the SAM Site popped up on the Bug front… the problem is more like… 'Why would we need a SAM Site on the Bug front?' The Terminids might be getting a Heavy flying unit, and soon," replies a concerned patriot.

The shriekers are already annoying enough to deal with, but at least they can be taken out with a shotgun pretty easily. I don't think I'd be able to just go prone and start spraying if the bugs got a properly beefy air unit, though. The game keeps adding new enemies to keep things interesting.

People are sharing their artistic depictions of big flying bugs in the replies, and I'd kindly ask them not to. Not because I'm scared or anything, Helldivers don't get scared. It's because these could impact morale.

