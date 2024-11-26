New Helldivers 2 Major Order acknowledges the Democracy Space Station's ability to kill friend and foe, but, "while system recalibrations continue," asks you to test some machine guns

Helldivers 2 has a new Major Order that acknowledges the swanky, diver-killing Democracy Space Station's recent antics, but ultimately says, don't worry about that and go and test out some machine guns for us while "system recalibrations continue."

To complete Helldivers 2's latest Major Order, take your pick of The M-105 Stalwart, The MG-43 Machine Gun, or The MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun and "get to killing." The prize is that "the first machine gun to reach its designated kill count will be considered most optimally configured for the bug front."

Looking at Helldivers.io, it's a tad too early to tell what the favorite is at the time of writing, though divers loyal to Super Earth are going about the task with democracy-charged enthusiasm.

"After several battles in multiple systems, The Democracy Space Station has now proven itself a tool for galactic liberation with undeniably nonzero utility," the Major Order reads. "While system recalibrations continue, the Helldivers can count on the support from their new super weapon to take out everything in its path between now and full Freedom.

"But standard weapons also require constant re-evaluation, which is why the Ministry of Defense is asking the Helldivers to conduct a machine gun weapons efficacy review."

Helldiver 2's Democracy Space Station has been built over the course of many Major Orders over the past few months, though it didn't quite have the launch many hoped for. It does a good job at shelling planets and taking out enemy bots and bugs, which is good, but it can also take out your fellow divers, which is kind of funny but ultimately not good. Developer Arrowhead has since said that the team needs to "own that and adapt," but for now, you've got some machine guns to test while that happens.

After awards haul, Helldivers 2 devs lament the "dire state" of the games industry: "We need to be there to help each other."