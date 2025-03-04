Marvel Rivals' new Clone Rumble mode sounds like the kind of absolute chaos multiplayer games need more of

Picture 12 Groots proclaiming "I am Groot" simultaneously and you might start to understand the chaotic delight of Clone Rumble

Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble
(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals has officially lifted the veil on Clone Rumble, a new mode launching later this week that sounds like an absolute chaotic blast pitting teams against each other in the ultimate mirror match.

In Clone Rumble, which launches March 7, each team picks one hero, and those two heroes will be the only options that players can choose between for the duration of the match. "Uncover new strategies as identical abilities clash," as the devs exclaim in the description of the trailer below, but I'm far more interested in the absurd chaos than genuine strategy here.

Clone Rumble Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Clone Rumble Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube
The trailer demonstrates such delights as two armies of Punishers lining infinite turrets up against each other, a lone Aquaman trying to swat a bunch of Spideys out of the sky, and 11 Captain Americas bouncing a projectile from Iron Man back and forth in a tiny circle. Most of all, I'm mesmerized by the image of all those Mr. Fantastics marching into battle single-file. "Never talk to me or my son or his son or his son or his son again."

It looks like a veritable delight of multiplayer chaos - the kind that sadly seems to have drained away from modern, hypercompetitive shooters. Don't get me wrong, I'm sure all-Groot matchups would eventually get exhausting, but as a special little treat to dive into at your leisure? Absolutely delicious.

"Sounds like a skills issue": Jeff the Shark co-creator says Marvel Rivals players "should get better at the game" if "my boy is beating your ass every night."

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

