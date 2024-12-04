Marvel Rivals' microtransactions might be even stingier than Overwatch 2 as streamers show off its in-game store featuring MCU skins

Marvel Rivals' in-game micro(macro)transaction storefront has been unofficially shown off and prices for its cosmetics might just, ahem, rival Overwatch's.

Shared by Miller Ross on social media, it seems some streamers with early access to the hero shooter have accidentally shown what its storefront looks like. The Marvel Rivals screenshot below specifically reveals a selection of MCU movie-related skins, like Logan's outfit from Deadpool & Wolverine and Wanda's witchy get-up from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Oops! Sacriel showed off the featured page of Marvel Rivals' Store, revealing prices for a selection of skins, and the Deadpool & Wolverine MCU skin for Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/xUuDWuMzmGDecember 4, 2024

What's more interesting here are the prices shown, however. We don't yet know what Marvel Rival's real world currency exchange rate is, but in most live service games like Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends, $1 is normally worth around 100 coins. If Marvel Rivals sticks with the genre convention, then one MCU skin would cost around $24 without any promotions, making Overwatch 2's $19 legendary skins look generous by comparison.

It should be noted that Marvel Rivals skins, or at least the MCU ones, come bundled with some admittedly sick MVP highlight introductions. The aforementioned Scarlet Witch MCU skin, for instance, has Wanda crawl across the floor and rejig her own joints in an homage to the movies - so it's difficult to make a straight up value comparison between Marvel Rivals and any other game at the moment.

i think alot of people have to remember you are also getting a fully animaited MVP Scene with some of these skins pic.twitter.com/Inqz4yl0dlDecember 4, 2024

NetEase didn't immediately respond when asked about whether these prices will hold up when the game fully opens up to everyone on December 6 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Either way, I hope Marvel Rivals at least offers some way for players to earn currencies via challenges or the battle passes, too, just as its competitors do.

