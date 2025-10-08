Marvel Rivals Daredevil actor is actively encouraging players to be the worst versions of themselves: "The devil doesn't switch off, even when he's going negative"

As Uncle Ben from Spider-Man famously said, with great power comes great responsibility. Daredevil, on the other hand, has always been an unconventional superhero, and true to form, the actor playing him in Marvel Rivals is encouraging players to be awful people and instalock DPS.

Daredevil joins the Marvel Rivals roster on October 10 with the start of season 4.5, and ahead of that, Aleks Le, who voices the character, shared a message to his Twitter fans with "some solid advice for those who are gonna be instalocking DPS in Marvel Rivals."

In the video, Le does his Daredevil voice and says, "The devil doesn't switch off, even when he's going negative," seemingly referring to players with negative K/D ratios refusing to swap roles, a situation likely to skyrocket thanks to Le's advice.

Daredevil has some solid advice for those who are gonna be instalocking DPS in Marvel Rivals pic.twitter.com/rCmFCSq4BPOctober 7, 2025

Look, I get it. I'm bad at Marvel Rivals too and only feel moderately helpful when I'm DPS, but this is exactly how games like this one end up getting role queues. (I know NetEase has taken a hard stance against role queues in Marvel Rivals, I'm just trying to make a point that instalocking is bad.)

Le encouraging players with bad K/Ds to truck on as the DPS they're clearly not good with isn't very heroic, but in fairness, the thought of someone beaming this audio through their mic while getting flamed by their whole team is very funny to imagine. It's just a game, after all.

