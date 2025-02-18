Marvel Rivals apparently hit with significant layoffs despite "incredibly successful" launch: "This is such a weird industry"

Marvel Rivals game director Thaddeus Sasser shares on LinkedIn that NetEase laid off his entire, US-based team despite the hero shooter's sky-high popularity.



"This is such a weird industry..." Sasser writes in his LinkedIn post. "My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in Marvel Rivals for NetEase Games [...] and were just laid off!"



"Oh well!" Sasser continues. "Times are tough all over – let's find these incredible people new jobs, because we all need to eat, right?"



In spring 2024 , Chinese publisher NetEase started making dramatic cuts to Visions of Mana developer Ouka Studios . Then, at the end of the same year, NetEase reportedly transferred members of its central staff after it was disappointed by mobile game Operation Apocalypse's local launch; that shooter has since been shut down.



This time, we don't yet know the extent of NetEase's latest round of layoffs, and the company has not yet responded to GamesRadar+'s request for comment.

As of now, it appears that Marvel Rivals' entire US team has been wiped out. Former level designer Garry McGee says as much in another LinkedIn post , lamenting the fact that "my team recently helped develop and launch Marvel Rivals, which turned out to be a bigger hit than any of us expected! Unfortunately, my team was also laid off."

"Strange times all across the industry indeed," McGee continues.

Former level designer Jack Burrows shares a similar sentiment in his own LinkedIn post , sharing that it "was an enormous pleasure to work with my American coworkers who join me in this sad culling. Just couldn't dodge that big boot I guess, no matter how big the success of the gig."

As of writing, Marvel Rivals has over 200,000 concurrent players, and the game issued a mid-season update earlier today.

No, Marvel Rivals developer NetEase isn't intentionally planting fake leaks to mess with everyone, but its datamined characters aren't guaranteed to appear in the future, either.