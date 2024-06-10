Helldivers 2's long-awaited patch that contains 100 changes drops in just 4 days

Arrowhead has officially confirmed that this Thursday is going to be a great day for democracy, with the release of its next big patch for Helldivers 2 coming on the same day as the third-person shooter's next Warbond.

It's been a while since our last major Helldivers 2 patch, but last week, community manager Thomas 'Twinbeard' Petersson teased that the next one would bring with it over 100 changes and fixes , including the addition of visible supply lines, invite-only lobbies, and the ability to find and collect Super Samples at the sixth difficulty level, rather than just the seventh and beyond.

Needless to say, it's all very exciting stuff, and in a new post on Twitter, Arrowhead confirms that it'll be rolling out on Thursday, June 13, so we'll have plenty of new changes to delve into alongside the Viper Commandos Warbond . Furthermore, in a tone that's slightly more serious than our usual Helldivers 2 updates, the studio acknowledges that it's "slowed our cadence of patches," which it explains is "so we can dedicate more time to each patch to reduce the pressure on our teams, dig into your feedback more and deliver higher quality patches."

Helldivers, next patch deploys on Thursday.[1/4] pic.twitter.com/7Iib0feaOIJune 10, 2024

It continues: "We're very aware that going from quick, small patches to slower, bigger patches means your expectations are higher. While we think the next patch is strong, with lots of bug fixes and requested features, we're definitely not resting on our laurels or being complacent.

"We'll continue delivering patches and content that squash bugs and evolve the game. And, most importantly, evolve the game WITH our players and community. We sincerely thank you for your patience and support as we've made this adjustment."

For now, we'll just have to stay tuned for the full patch notes, but up until this point, Arrowhead's list of 'known issues' has remained pretty chunky, so hopefully it'll be able to tackle some of those. Regardless, loyal Helldivers definitely have plenty to look forward to this week.

