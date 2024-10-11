Helldivers 2's 60-day recovery plan is now a 63-day recovery plan, as Arrowhead delays its big patch at the last minute because "we didn't look at the calendar"

Helldivers 2's 60-day recovery plan is now a 63-day recovery plan, because its devs didn't check what day of the week they were working with.

In an update on Twitter, Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt and design director Niklas Malmborg, outlined a little more about the progress of the 60-day recovery plan that Arrowhead kickstarted back in August. Those 60 days are nearly up, but not without a final bump in the road.

"So, 60 days. But, we didn't look at the calendar," Pilestedt admits. "What day is the 60th day?" prompts Malmborg. "It's on a Saturday," the director notes. "And we don't patch during weekends, because we don't want to break the game while you're playing the game." As a result, Pilestedt says that "we have decided to release the 60-day patch on day 63." For those of you who are looking at the calendar, that's a Tuesday, October 15.

While we've got a few days to wait for that, Malmborg and Pilestedt did offer some sneak peeks. Most of the big changes they're teasing for next week are to weapons, like the scorcher, recoilless rifle, and the autocannon, which now has flak, which is certain to not cause any issues with friendly fire.

This isn't the first patch of this 60-day turnaround, however, and we've seen a number of changes to the game in the last two months. Those seem to have been pretty positive overall, with Helldivers 2's player counts and Steam reviews creeping back up as Arrowhead has worked to adjust its course. Whether it holds that course remains to be seen, but the decision to hold off an extra couple of days is probably a good one.

