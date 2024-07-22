Helldivers 2 grunts pull off a clutch Major Order win with 43 minutes to spare, and High Command is so impressed that we're all being given free mech suits for a while

Helldivers 2 grunts had a very close shave in the third-person shooter's most recent Major Order, barely securing a win with less than an hour remaining on the clock. The effort was definitely worth it, though, as everyone can now freely use one of the game's powerful mechs – for a limited time, at least.

The latest Major Order is perhaps the greatest example of why loyal Helldivers shouldn't give up even if victory seems out of reach. We were tasked with liberating Charbal-VII, Charon Prime, and Choepessa IV, in an attempt to grab Super Earth's territory back from the freedom-hating Automatons while their defenses were down in one big 72-hour push. However, as the deadline loomed, Choepessa IV still wasn't ours, but it was dang close – one Reddit post shows the liberation rate at just over 98% with 56 minutes on the clock.

Some may have thought it impossible, but in one heroic final push, Helldivers everywhere were barely able to push the win over the line, and even Super Earth High Command is impressed. In a Galactic War update shared in the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, junior community manager Mitchell Ayre confirms that we managed to win with just 43 minutes to spare – less than 1% of the total time we were given.

"This display of determination and grit goes to show that one should never discount the efficiency and valor of Helldivers when Lady Liberty comes calling. Being 'cooked' is something reserved exclusively to toasters in napalm or bugs at the business end of a FLAM-40 Flamethrower," Ayre writes. "As a reward for this show of battlefield fierceness, Super Earth High Command has temporarily granted the free use of the EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit. Well-fought Helldivers. Well fought!"

Of course, the Emancipator Exosuit isn't a new toy – it's been available to unlock at level 25 for some time now. However, our recent victory means that even those below that level can give it a whirl, and crucially, whether you've already unlocked it or not, it'll be available as an extra Stratagem that won't use up your usual Stratagem slots, so you can enjoy using an additional one for the time being. The taste of victory is sweet.

