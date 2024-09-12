As cheating in Deadlock rears its head, Valve goes, yeah, maybe anti-cheat for its new hero shooter is a good idea

Valve's upcoming multiplayer shooter Deadlock is still in development, but that hasn't stopped cheaters from already appearing. Thankfully, the developers seem to be working on a solution.

Whispers about Deadlock have been in the air for some time now, with player counts suspiciously climbing behind the scenes even before Valve acknowledged that it was a game that existed . It now has a Steam page, but currently, it seems that the only surefire way to get into the playtest is to get an invite from another playtester. With that in mind, you'd think it'd limit the number of cheaters who could actually get access to the game in the first place, but last week, a clip that appeared to show players using aimbots surfaced online.

Obviously, as in any multiplayer game, this is far from ideal, but it sounds like Valve is already trying to sort it out. As the Twitter account @IntelDeadlock highlights, Deadlock dev 'Yoshi' simply writes on Discord: "Yeah, we are working on anti-cheat."

ANTICHEAT IS IN THE WORKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JYoPCsbQssSeptember 12, 2024

It doesn't seem that any details have been shared about what anti-cheat software might be used to deal with matters, but it's clearly going to be a game of catch-up since cheats have already breached containment. Of course, while on the one hand, it's surprising to see cheats surface so quickly, Deadlock is still far from being complete, so, understandably, there's much more for the devs to work on at this point, anti-cheat included. Hopefully, it'll be in a much better place by the time it is released in its full form at some point in the future.

We'll just have to wait and see if Deadlock could end up being one of the best shooters when its full launch is here.