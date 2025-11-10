Arc Raiders Hidden Bunker map puzzle feels like the Mount Chiliad mystery all over again, and players are breaking the laws of physics to solve it: "i found a non-corporeal wall on accident and fell out of the map"

Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios recently introduced a mysterious map modifier to the extraction shooter, and, also as of recently, players are going bonkers.

"Good luck out there Raiders," one detective writes in the de facto Hidden Bunker megathread in the r/ArcRaiders subreddit, where nearly 350 comments as of writing don't know what the hell, exactly, is going on.

Located in the dilapidated Spaceport, the Hidden Bunker contains a trove XP in the form of various data terminal once you manage to crack it open – but the hard part doesn't start until much after that. Some players, like those in the megathread, believe the Hidden Bunker data downloads indicate some kind of cryptic, Mount Chiliad-level conspiracy. They just don't know what kind of puzzle it is, or why it's a puzzle, or if it's a puzzle, or… any of it, really.

"I am too stupid to understand this probably," says one reply to the thread, wondering if the download terminals' red and green lights mean anything in terms of a pattern. "Doesn't understand it."



"i found a non-corporeal wall on accident and fell out of the map," says another comment. More positively, "this lets me see the entire bunker from the outside. here is what that looks like."

The bunker, essentially a rectangular room with several circular offshoots connected to a larger round room, was also illustrated on a whiteboard one player carefully designed with map keys and arrows.

"Anyway," they write about their map, "excited to figure out what's going on with this bunker."

You and the rest of us, buddy.

