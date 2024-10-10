This first-time Witcher 3 player found a new way to die that I've never seen in 250 hours: getting kicked in the head by Geralt's own horse in the very first fight

A player new to The Witcher 3 met his fate for the very first time in the most inglorious way ever - he was kicked directly in the head by his horse while fighting ghouls.

The CD Projekt Red game can be notoriously punishing, but it's not always an enemy killing players - sometimes, it's their horse. This was the case in user LDoubleU's first real run of the RPG, during his first real fight. As highlighted in a recent post of his alongside a video of the unfortunate event, the new player's "first death in The Witcher 3 was an embarrassing one" - in fact, it's one I didn't know was possible as a longtime fan myself.

While facing off against ghouls at the beginning of the game, LDoubleU jumps outside of the fray momentarily - only to be met by his horse's hooves. After taking the stallion's swift kick to the skull, he falls to his death and that's that. The comments underneath the hilarious clip are almost as amusing as the footage itself, too. "Legendary permadeath run," reads one such reply. "Damn," writes another user, "et tu Roach?"

It's one death I've never seen in my 250 hours in-game, and I've seen quite a lot. It seems a good few other players have, though - both in The Witcher 3 and other games: "The amount of times I've died to a well-aimed horse hoof in video games (so Red Dead Redemption 2 as well) is way too high considering I spent the first 20 years of my life living on a horse farm and should ABSOLUTELY know better than to hang out around the back end of a horse."

Elsewhere, a commenter calls the death a "classic" and shares their own poorly timed demise during a tricky challenge run. "I made it to 63 hours without a death... then dropped 10 feet off a cliff ledge to the one below and it killed me." As for LDoubleU and how he's currently doing, he says that since getting kicked in the face "things have been going pretty smoothly" in-game - good news considering the painful start he endured.

