Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's loss is The Witcher 4's gain as CD Projekt Red picks up the lead gameplay designer behind one of the best parts of the action RPG

Kingdom Come 2's creator of hardcore mode and more joins the team

From one excellent open-world RPG to (hopefully) another, the lead gameplay designer of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's hardcore mode has joined CD Projekt Red to work as a senior quest designer on The Witcher 4.

Karel Kolmann is probably best known for being the devilish mind behind the game's hardcore mode, though he also created intricate features such as the criminality system, which dictates how NPCs react to you based on your actions.

