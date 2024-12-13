Geralt will return in The Witcher 4, confirms CD Projekt Red - and yes, that's his voice you hear at the end of the RPG's new trailer

Following CD Projekt Red 's recent announcement that The Witcher 4 has now "entered the full-scale production phase" and various teasers involving coins , we've finally received our first real look at the new RPG during The Game Awards 2024 - and even though Ciri is now taking over as protagonist, Geralt is still going to play a part in the long-awaited sequel.

After having Geralt lead the first three Witcher entries as protagonist, Ciri is stepping in and CD Projekt Red couldn't be more content with what it calls "the super right choice" to have her on center stage. Seeing Ciri act as the RPG series' next protagonist has understandably prompted questions among fans, however - including what the change could mean for Geralt and whether he'll still be active in The Witcher 4.

As revealed by the studio to IGN , Geralt stans have no need to fret. The White Wolf is indeed returning in the new game and will be played by none other than iconic voice actor Doug Cockle, the very same who voiced Geralt in The Witcher 1, 2, and 3. "Geralt will appear in the game," writes CD Projekt Red in a statement, "but we don't want to spoil his role precisely. You'll have to wait to learn more for now."

This all but confirms that Geralt's voice is also the one that can be heard at the end of the new world premiere trailer for The Witcher 4, but you'll have to listen closely to catch it. "Time for a new saga," the mysterious deep voice that sounds a whole lot like Cockle's says. "See you on the path." It's reassuring to know that he's back to play Geralt, regardless - especially as he previously was unsure of his role in the upcoming game.

There's no telling just yet what sort of part Geralt will truly hold in The Witcher 4, but it's exciting to know Ciri's adoptive father will be present in some shape or form. It feels like the good Witcher news just doesn't stop coming either, with other upcoming CD Projekt Red games like the codenamed Project Sirius also in the works and a new story from The Witcher books ' author Andrzej Sapkowski arriving over a decade after the last.

