This creative inZOI fan is using the hyper-realistic life sim to recreate some of The Sims 4's most iconic characters

The upcoming ultra-realistic life sim inZOI has had fans hooked for a few days with its playable character creation demo - and someone is using it to recreate iconic characters from The Sims 4 .

inZOI, the new Sims-like gem with stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals from PUBG developer Krafton, is impressing stans worldwide with its Character Studio - a more in-depth version of Create-A-Sim, which already has life sim fans forgetting about The Sims 4. Everyone's been sharing their impressive creations from the demo online, from famous celebrities to Disney princesses - and, much to my delight, characters from The Sims series.

Reddit user Lost_Ambition_2792 is recreating some of my favorite faces from The Sims, like Bella and Mortimer Goth - and thanks to inZOI's focus on graphical realism, the characters have never looked better. The creative mastermind has even managed to perfectly depict the entire Landgraab family - sneers and all. As a lover of all things related to vampires, I'm personally obsessed with their rendition of Vladislaus Straud.

Other fans are obsessed, too - comments show fellow demo players sharing their approval of both inZOI and the Sims 4 recreations. "They look perfect," one reads - an accurate response to leave beneath an image of Bella Goth if I do say so myself. "The Sims team will definitely have some competition with this game," writes another commenter. I'm beginning to believe so as well - I've used Sims 4 mods to make EA's game more realistic for long enough.

