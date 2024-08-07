The Sims 4 is getting some much-needed bug fixes following its messy update and Lovestruck expansion

The Sims 4 has been filled with new bugs following the release of its recent base game update and Lovestruck expansion, but EA is currently working on more fixes that it hopes to roll out "within the next week."

As the name suggests, Lovestruck is a romance-focused expansion which lets your Sims set up dating profiles, be customized with turn-offs and turn-ons, and more. Unfortunately though, love hasn't been in the air for the community thanks to a series of fresh bugs that've been plaguing the simulation game. Right before the expansion's launch, a free base game update was rolled out that was deemed a "total mess" by fans, as it made some Sims "overly mean," while others started getting a little too friendly with their family members . To make matters worse, after the expansion's launch, some began reporting corrupted save files – a terrifying prospect for those playing on their old favorite saves.

While some things, like the mean Sims and the "inappropriate relationships," have been fixed in recent patches, there's clearly more work to be done, and EA is currently targeting "several reports" that have emerged since Lovestruck's release. "We are working on an update that targets several reports following the release of The Sims 4 Lovestruck, including error code incidents, missing interactions, and distorted glasses' frames," a statement posted on The Sims Direct Communications Twitter account reads.

"We appreciate your patience as we aim to get these fixes in-game within the next week."

Without a full list of patch notes, it's impossible to know just how far-reaching these fixes will be, or crucially, if the corrupted save file bug will be ironed out, which is sure to be at the top of the fix wishlist for many players. Regardless though, it sounds like the experience should be smoother soon.

