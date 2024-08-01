"I lost three saves": The Sims 4's latest post-Lovestruck bug is corrupting fans' "favorite" legacy files

What should be an exciting time for The Sims 4 community, with the recent arrival of EA's spiciest expansion pack yet and a long-awaited update, has been soured by bugs - including one that completely corrupts players' save files.

Fans have been describing the new free base game update as a "total mess" - and it's not all that surprising considering the problems that came alongside it. From "overly mean Sims" to literal incest , it's been a wild bug-ridden ride recently - but the worst has only just come to light. Simmers are now reporting a "major" bug that causes crashes, errors, and perhaps most significantly, lost save files.

The bug seems to kick in whenever players attempt to travel to community lots during events, including everything from big graduation ceremonies to dates and weddings - ironic since the game's new expansion pack Lovestruck heavily relies on these kinds of events. A post highlighting the issue showcases how it's affecting fans' gameplay, and as a Simmer myself, it's terrifying. "I lost my newest favorite save file," one comment reads.

🚨Very major bug happening in the game right now!🚨Travelling to community lots while there is an event happening is causing load errors which is ruining saves and households apparently.Please me too this issue and they are asking for save files - https://t.co/o0nVsKiRDtJuly 31, 2024

"I lost two saves to this," another player writes. Elsewhere in the replies, a fan details how they "lost three saves" already while other unlucky players reveal that their "legacy" files are now entirely destroyed - meaning that save files with potentially years worth of data have been wiped thanks to the brutal bug. Some comments feature potential solutions, but responses show that these "fixes" sadly don't apply across the board.

EA has yet to address the specific problem on social media, but fans can access a thread on the studio's official bug-reporting forum for The Sims 4 for support. Players with affected save files can upload them there for developers to use while working on an official patch. For now, I'm going to play the game very carefully myself - I'm not about to risk losing ten whole generations of my main save file's family.

