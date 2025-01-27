Maxis teases something The Sims 1 and 2-related, and fans are already frothing at the possibility of long-overdue remasters

EA and Maxis are teasing something nostalgic for The Sims' 25th anniversary with an image hearkening back to The Sims 1 and 2, and fans are beyond hopeful that some sort of re-release of the classics is on the way.

The official website for The Sims has been updated with an image that shows a Sims 1 character with a Sims 2 interaction wheel in the background, as noted by Sims Community. This comes as Maxis and EA gear up for what they're calling "Nostalgia Week," which a roadmap tweet says will take place between January 27 and January 31.

So what does this teaser image mean? Series fans are certainly hoping that it indicates remastered versions of Sims 1 and Sims 2 are on the way. While both games remain among the most popular and influential titles ever released, neither have been available for purchase for a very long time. Even if you track down the original game discs - or choose to indulge in piracy - they're both notoriously difficult to get up and running on modern PCs.

PLEASE be The Sims 1 & 2 remastered!!!🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/rgQu6AXhIDJanuary 27, 2025

OMG THE SIMS 1 COMING BACK?!?! That game was my introduction to PC gaming and I still love it so much. 🥺 https://t.co/IagNTWPpkOJanuary 27, 2025

Wait, are they seriously about to bring back the classics? Holy cow! https://t.co/BsRAmj95TH pic.twitter.com/G3suMozavVJanuary 27, 2025

Modernized versions of these games that'll actually run on a contemporary desktop PC have been at the top of my own wishlist for years, and I've got my fingers crossed that the wait is coming to an end. EA has already graced us with remasters of the old MySims spin-offs, and there'd be no better way to cap the series' ongoing 25th anniversary celebrations than with a return of the games that started it all.

After waking up to the first Sims 3 update from EA in 10 years, all fans can think about is the potential for more: "So it begins"