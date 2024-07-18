I've seen The Sims 4 Lovestruck's new turn-ons and turn-offs feature, and I'm pleased to say it looks like it's even better than it was in The Sims 2

With The Sims 4 soon getting Lovestruck, EA's spiciest expansion pack yet , it's the best time to be a Simmer - especially as a longtime stan looking forward to returning features like The Sims 2's chemistry system.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck is just around the corner, and amid all of its exciting content, there's one feature in particular that I'm yearning to explore - its addition of turn-ons and turn-offs, much like those found in The Sims 2. For years, I've missed toggling my Sims' chemistry the way I was able to in the series' 2004 entry, and most Sims 4 mods just don't cut it. Speaking at Lovestruck's recent digital preview event, EA unveils the feature's awaited return and how expansive it will be in The Sims 4.

According to the pack's feature producer, Sims' attraction to one another in Lovestruck will be based on things like the new turn-ons and turn-offs. "Those can be changed any time," she explains. "There are three different types of turn-ons and turn-offs. We have the physical ones, which are hair color and outfit color - and fashion." The physical aspects are what your Sims will encounter (and judge) first - think initial impressions. Then there's personality attraction, which pertains to a Sim's characteristics and way of life.

"Way of life is about their skills and kind of just their lifestyle." For example, your Sim could be looking for a wealthy partner or perhaps a nature-oriented person. Characters, on the other hand, are "based off of traits." The third and final category of turn-ons and turn-offs is far more unique than anything you may remember from The Sims 2 - it has to do with romance styles, one of Lovestruck's new highlights. Senior game designer Josh Contreras details how these function in-game, and they remind me of the so-called "love languages."

"Romance styles determine how your Sims prefer to engage with romance," states Contreras. "These turn-ons and turn-offs will directly impact changes to your Sim's romantic satisfaction level." Romance style options include affection, flirting, gift-giving, physical intimacy, and last but certainly not least - WooHoo. With such a diverse range of turn-ons and turn-offs to choose from, whether physical or personality-based, it's hard for me to imagine ever going back to ticking off "Muscles" or "Robots" in The Sims 2.

As for aspirations, there are two new options to choose from in Create-A-Sim. "Romantic Explorer" is about "doing different activities with your partner." The second aspiration is aptly dubbed "Paragon Partner," and it's all about your Sim maintaining healthy boundaries and at least two successful relationships with other Sims. I'm personally excited to see how the latter fits into The Sims 4's upcoming long-requested polyamory feature . Between the aspirations and chemistry system dropping with Lovestruck, there's plenty to anticipate.

Searching for another life sim to play? Here are 10 games like The Sims 4 to check out.