"It's about time": 10 years later, The Sims 4 is "finally" adding a feature fans think should've been there since "day one"

As The Sims 4 stans gear up for EA's spiciest expansion pack yet , the developer has provided a glimpse of Lovestruck's accompanying free base game update - and some of its features are long overdue, according to Simmers.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck is almost here, but it doesn't contain the only exciting content coming to the iconic life sim - the free base game update dropping alongside the expansion is just as enticing. This is no ordinary patch, as it feels like it brings just about everything so many of us Simmers have been looking forward to for years - except cars, of course. From The Sims 4's upcoming long-requested polyamory feature to curved pools, this update is packing.

Aside from EA's addition of eyelashes, one of the biggest changes to the Create-A-Sim mode is the ability to lock a Sim's look to multiple outfits. Longtime Sims 2 and 3 players may recall this feature in the series' older entries - and it's finally coming to The Sims 4 after a decade. No longer will we need to either cope with reapplying a Sim's makeup over and over again or using Sims 4 mods to make the process easier. It's now a mere toggle away.

Understandably, the community is ecstatic about the feature - but many fans are hesitant to praise EA outright for the content they think "should’ve been a part of the day one release." A Reddit thread celebrating the free update shows as much. Between the comments exclaiming "finally," one player notes that the addition will "save me so much time." Another (relatable) response reads, "I have so many mods to delete."

"This took way too long to implement honestly," writes a different user. "Only took ten years to get eyelashes and items to apply to all outfits." As a Simmer myself, I can't help but agree with both the excitement and frustration - I've spent countless hours in Create-A-Sim mode struggling to accurately recreate a makeup look for every single outfit category. "It's about time" indeed.

