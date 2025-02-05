EA teaser may be pointing to a new Sims 4 expansion with a tattoo artist career, right after a massive update with over 70 new items

Update: EA has just revealed its new Motherlode roadmap confirming that the trailer coming is indeed a first look at new DLC for The Sims 4 dubbed the Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack, with three kits to follow later down the line.



The Sims 4 just got a massive update in celebration of the life sim series' 25th birthday, with more than 70 items and a nostalgic new event – but the good news doesn't end there, as EA is seemingly teasing yet another expansion pack.

It looks like EA is wishing The Sims a very humple borpnah, between the Legacy Collection re-releases on PC and the new Sims 4 update – but it's not done. In what appears to be a teaser for a full trailer coming Thursday, February 6, a Sim is seen lying atop a massage-style table with an uncomfortable expression across his face. A tattoo is clearly visible on his arm, and what looks to be tattoo ink-esque art adorns the wall.

that's gonna leave a mark... 😉Feb 6 @ 8 AM PT ➡️ https://t.co/xLoWU3DVoM pic.twitter.com/ieaMZWPAn1February 5, 2025

The attached caption also sounds oddly tattoo-aligned: "That's gonna leave a mark." Could a tattoo artist career be in the works for The Sims 4? Rumors of a possible expansion themed around hobbies and jobs have been floating about social media recently, and EA's short clip might point to there being some truth to them. Fans are already speculating that the coming trailer will showcase just that – another pack that's all about careers.

The Sims turns 25 TODAY 😱 Celebrate with free content & a new event! Discover 70+ new clothes & items along with the Blast From the Past Event 🚀 #TheSims25Available now ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZqkRUoZMbBFebruary 4, 2025

"GET TO WORK 2.0 WE WON," comments one especially enthusiastic Simmer. "I'm so ready for The Sims 4 Open for Freetime Expansion Pack," jokes another. There's no telling just yet whether that's what the teaser is truly leading up to reveal, however, or if the rumors circulating online will ring true. For now, though, the community has over 70 colorful clothes and items to explore as well as the new Blast from the Past event to play through.

