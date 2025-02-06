As The Sims 2 returns, The Sims 4 is finally getting its own Open for Business expansion pack with candy shops, multi-type lots, tattoo artists, and more
The rumors are true
After posting a cryptic teaser featuring what looked to be a tattoo artist job in The Sims 4, EA has unveiled its full trailer for the life sim's Businesses and Hobbies expansion pack - a pack that might remind long-time fans of the series of Sims 2 DLC.
It's an especially exciting time to be a Simmer right now, between The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 re-releases on PC and The Sims 4's celebratory update featuring more than 70 items – but that's not all. The rumors of a possible expansion for the fourth game focusing on activities and jobs floating about on social media recently have turned out to be true, with a new trailer revealing a Businesses and Hobbies pack arriving next month.
The pack instantly strikes me as The Sims 4 version of The Sims 2's own Open for Business expansion, boasting long-awaited features like multi-type lots in which Sims can both work and live. As for the showcased hobbies and jobs themselves, the video highlights all sorts of activities for Sims to engage in, from running an entire candy shop to training and operating as tattoo artists with fully customizable tattoos.
Yes, fully customizable – players can draw their own tattoos without restrictions to place on Sims' bodies – whether that's for better or worse. As a Simmer myself, I can already foresee the whacky ink the community is sure to come up with, and the trailer's inclusion of a snail wearing a cowboy hat atop a skateboard likely doesn't even scratch the surface of what silly designs fans will create come Businesses and Hobbies' launch.
The trailer shows other hobbies and jobs in action, too, including pottery – one that aligns especially well with other packs' such as Nifty Knitting. There's no telling what else is to come with the Businesses and Hobbies expansion just yet, however, until it launches on March 6. If you're like me and you already can't wait to play, you can pre-order the pack now on the official EA website for $39.99 and score some extra goodies.
