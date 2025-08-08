After 13 years away from The Sims limelight, Katy Perry returns to the community with a live Simlish performance of Last Friday Night that I can't stop watching

Forget the T-Pain x The Sims 4 crossover, Katy Perry is once again a Sims icon following her live in-concert performance of Last Friday Night… which she sang in Simlish, not English.

That's right. If you're a hardened Sims stan like I am, then you might remember the 2012 collaboration pop singer Katy Perry did with Maxis and EA for The Sims 3. Not only did she record multiple songs in Simlish, including classics like California Gurls and Last Friday Night, but she also made an appearance on the cover of two expansion packs: Sweet Treats and a special edition of Showtime, two of my personal favorites.



A whopping 13 years have now passed since then, and although Perry hasn't officially teamed up with the developer or publisher for more Katy Perry-themed content, it seems The Sims is still on her mind. As one online post highlights, the singer was recently captured performing Last Friday Night during her Lifetimes Tour entirely in Simlish, The Sims' silly in-game language, just as she did over a decade ago in 2012.

there's always sth unexpected happening at katy perry’s tour cuz wdym we got Last Friday Night sims version on the setlist last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/7cGTbVzJTwAugust 7, 2025

It's an amazing sight to behold, if I'm honest – and it seems I'm not the only Simmer who is excited to see Katy Perry return to the community's limelight.

"This is everything and more, writes one fellow fan. "I want the Sweet Treats or Showtime DVD signed."

Another reply sees a player exclaim, "As a Sims fan, I loved it!"

It's a nostalgia-inducing but wholesome moment overall for Sims stans, and I'm so very here for it.

Will we see Perry come to The Sims 4 in an expansion pack, though? Only time will tell, but I definitely am going to be keeping my own fingers crossed.



