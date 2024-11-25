After Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda actor says having the princess as the playable character in a Breath of the Wild-style open-world game would be "amazing"
"There can always be more playable Zelda as far as I'm concerned"
After The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom made series history by making the titular princess the main playable protagonist for the first time ever in a mainline game, Zelda voice actor Patricia Summersett says it'd be "amazing" to see her become the protagonist in a Breath of the Wild-style game, too.
Summersett voiced Zelda in Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and speaking to GamesRadar+ at the Golden Joystick Awards last week, we asked how she'd feel about the princess being the sole playable character in an open world-style game like we saw in 2017 and 2023, respectively. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she's very keen about the idea: "I mean, that'd be amazing, wouldn't it?"
Continuing, she notes: "I'm so happy for the fandom that they got Echoes of Wisdom, of course, but I mean, yeah, there can always be more playable Zelda as far as I'm concerned."
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was very positively received when it launched earlier this year – we gave it four stars out of five in our own Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom review. It also saw the return of the more traditional 2D-style Zelda games, with an adorable art style like the 2019 Link's Awakening remake.
All in all, it was a fantastic time, but there's no doubt that many Zelda fans out there are hoping for it to mark the start of more princess-focused games, thank you very much. Here's hoping that Nintendo is taking notes – considering that the series is over 38 years old and so little of it has featured playable Zelda in any capacity, it's definitely about time she got a bit more spotlight, right?
